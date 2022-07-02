The smile of Keanu Reeves after Carlos Sainz’s first pole position in Formula 1 in the Ferrari box

Keanu Reeves He was one of the great protagonists of the classification of the British GP. The actor did not want to miss any of the fight against the Silverstone clock and saw ‘in situ’, and from the Ferrari team box, Carlos Sainz’s first pole throughout his career in Formula 1.

The interpreter, known for his roles in films such as Matrix and John Wick, He also exhibited a good smile as soon as the ‘Scuderia’ found out that the man from Madrid, in its 150th Grand Prix, He had what is already his first pole position in the competition.

Before, F1 He had already ‘boasted’ about having Reeves at Silverstone through his social networks, and he could be seen in different boxes of several F1 World Cup teams.

One of them was Aston-Martin; another, mercedes. At the moment of truth, in Q3, she knew where to go to appear in the celebrations.

In Aston Martin, Mercedes… and Ferrari

To the Ferrari box, after that yes of getting wet after leaving the garages and seeing almost from the track itself how everything was developing in Silverstone.

And it is that Keanu Reeves seems to be living a ‘second youth’ in the world of acting. After achieving glory with the Matrix trilogy, the John Wick saga has put him back on the front line. So much so that even the science fiction franchise had a fourth installment with him as the main actor.

In addition, he has even appeared in video games, with a role as Johnny Silverhand in ‘Cyberpunk 2077’.

Now he has been seen by Silverstone, seeing how Carlos Sainz took what is already the first pole in his Formula 1 career. The first of, hopefully, many.