The shocking physical transformation of Emme, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘daughter’

Ben Affleck has received a most special visit on the set of filming. Emma Muniz, son of Jennifer Lopez and the singer have gone to the recording set where the interpreter is immersed in his latest film project. Mother and daughter have left us images of the most tender, like the one of the first hugging the second and worried that she would not lack for anything. The 14-year-old recently made headlines after her mother openly portrayed her as gender non-binary.

The popularity of the daughter resulting from the marriage between Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez has skyrocketed in recent days. Specifically, since her mother referred to her in an inclusive manner, during a speech at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Benefit Gala: «The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion. She is very busy, she is reserved, I have a hard time when she goes out, but she is worth every penny because she is my all-time favorite directe partner, so if I may…”, wielded JLO. A speech that will be remembered forever and that has made Emme a symbol of social inclusion and also of the LGTBIQ+ collective that celebrates Pride this month.

The interpreter of on the floor She has revealed herself as a liberal and understanding mother with the situation of her daughter, who does not identify with the masculine gender nor with the feminine. She warned her a long time ago that she would support her children under any circumstance, regardless of her sexual orientation. A great example of a mother who also takes great care of her language, as has been shown.

Over the years, Emme has not only changed her way of seeing life and gender identity, but also her physique. Of long hair and pompous dresses, JLO’s daughter has gone on to wear wide pants and short hair. Leaving aside the sweet and pink girl that she was, the young woman has opted for a much more oversize style, with garments that do not identify with any gender and neutral colors, completely discarding pink or blue.

Opting for an urban and casual style, Emme also wanted to change her hair, cutting it short and leaving a ‘just woken up’ look. And it is that, if there is one thing that is clear, it is that adolescence has helped him to find himself, bringing to light your most personal style and with whom you feel most comfortable.

Almost in parallel and when the whole planet echoed this situation, It has been the daughter of Ben Affleck who has followed in the footsteps of Emme. Seraphina has also confessed to feeling non-binary. In fact, both are “very good friends”, according to people close to Jennifer Lopez’s environment and the actor of Batman. They spend time together and have found the best support in each other. They have a very similar style of dress since they wear clothes that are not associated with any sex. In the same way that happens with Jlo and Marc Anthony, Seraphina’s parents, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, are very supportive.

Jennifer Lopez can boast of living a moment of fullness in her life. Being able to speak openly about the condition of her daughter has been the latest advance, but not the only one. In the last hours, the desire of both to write a new chapter in this second sentimental opportunity that they have given each other has been known. And that would happen search for a family home. The chosen place would be Hollywood and according to local media they have already seen several possibilities, one of them a huge mansion valued at the astronomical figure of 56 million euros.

His happiness and that of his children is total, now that both are news. Next, we review the growth and evolution of Emme Muñizthe son by JenniferLopez.