The Other Agenda 07.02.2022

‘The Other Agenda’ returns to Telemadrid. The best leisure and culture program presented by Tania Garraldacome back so you don’t miss any event held in Madrid during the summer.

On Gran Vía we have started this new season. From one of the streets with the most theatres, cinemas and spaces dedicated to leisure activities, Tania Garralda has presented us with what is new this week.

Our first guest of honor has been the Malu singerwho after a three-year hiatus has returned to the stage and has made room for us in his busy schedule to chat and tell us how this long-awaited return is going.

Since there is nothing better than a nice return, we have gone to a very sweet place to celebrate it. Until the centennial sweet shop ‘La Pajarita’ We have traveled to discover how the famous violet candies are made.

She has also served as godmother of honor, the actress Maria Botto. With her we have sat in a cafeteria in Madrid to get to know her a little better. The actress was born in Argentina, but from a very young age she came to Spain to live. She belonging to a family of artists, her destiny seemed to be written. In addition, she has told us about her current projects and what it is like to work with actors of the stature of Adam Sandler.

And of course, could not miss, a compilation of Madrid offers cinema, theater, outdoor shows for everyone: for adults and children. Endless activities with which to plan a perfect weekend.