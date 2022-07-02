The new conviction of Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 07/02/2022 2:54 p.m.

Johnny Depp will pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) 36,000 euros in legal fees



This amount must be paid to comply with a subpoena for evidence that was used in the trial against Amber Heard



Initially, the American Civil Liberties Union asked the actor for compensation of 82,000 euros.

After finishing the media trial against his ex-partner, Johnny Depp now has to pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) 36,000 euros in attorneys’ fees. Apparently, this amount has to be paid to comply with a summons for evidence that was used in the trial, according to the news portal ‘Newsweek’.

Initially, the American Civil Liberties Union asked the actor for compensation of 82,000 euros. They themselves argued that this amount should pay the reimbursement of the “expense based on responding to the Numerous subpoenas filed by Mr. Depp of an underlying action to which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are parties,” according to ‘Law & Crime’.

The actor must compensate the American Civil Liberties Union

In addition, Stephanie Teplin, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, alleged that the leading actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ requested thousands of documents over a period of six years as evidence to use in the libel trial against his ex-partner Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp wins Amber Heard’s trial

However, as soon as they received this request, Johnny Depp’s lawyers filed an appeal in June asking for do not disburse that amount requested by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Now, a month after said appeal, the judge of the Manhattan Supreme Court, Arthur Engoron, has ruled that the actor must compensate the American Civil Liberties Union with a total of 36,000 euros.

Upon receiving this sentence, Johnny Depp’s lawyers have not been slow to give their opinion. According to the actor’s lawyer, Jessica Meyers of Brown Rudnickconsider this compensation as “exorbitant and unreasonable”.

Johnny Depp won the trial against Amber Heard

The seven members of the jury, made up of five men and two women, managed to reach a joint opinion on June 1, which determined that Amber Heard defamed the actor with his public statements accusing him of assault.

Amber Heard accuses the jury of being convinced by Johnny Depp

After the long legal battle, which lasted six weeks, the jury’s decision was firm and the actress must compensate Depp with $15 million. Likewise, Johnny Depp must pay his ex-wife two million dollars, as compensatory damages but not punitive, for the statements of his lawyer considering that they were defamatory against Amber Heard.