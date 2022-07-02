The countdown has begun for the theatrical release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and, once again, it has caused a sensation on the networks. On this occasion the popularity of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is not due to the scene of the Chris Hemsworth nude that he left us his trailer and it has nothing to do with the Natalie Portman training. It is an advertisement that no one expected, or rather “the never seen in Madrid”.

Marvel has installed a canvas in one of the main streets of the Spanish capital to promote the film and has done nothing less than paraphrasing Isabel Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid. And it is that that famous interview of Onda Cero already belongs to the popular culture of the city. In it, the Madrid president assured that in Madrid “You can change your company or your partner and never meet him again”. What has Marvel done with this phrase?

Thor and Jane: two exes who meet

The ad is simple, but effective: “Two exes who meet. Never seen in Madrid”. It hangs from Gran Vía, but you don’t have to go to see it. The strategy has worked so well that it has already flooded social networks and Marvel Spain has confirmed from its own Twitter profile that it is not a montage.

Among laughter and applause, Marvel fans have highlighted the work of the advertising team behind the ad and some have even asked that their creators’ pay be raised. Others have used the occasion to make political comments.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and its premiere

The film, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, will hit the big screen next July 8. This time Thor will face the galactic assassin Gorr, played by Christian Bale, and will need the help of Valkyrie, Korg and also his ex-girlfriend.

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) returns to Marvel as a superhero: the Goddess of Thunder and together they will try to save the world in a new adventure.

Surely you are interested in:

Lena Headey, sued for the non-payment of 1.5 million dollars after being cut from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’