The luxurious collection of cars that Chris Hemsworth’s brothers would inherit

Chris Hemsworth became known throughout the world for playing Thor in Marvel Studios movies. Said role was accompanied by juicy contracts, which allowed him to indulge in filling his garage with very ostentatious cars. He then meets this lavish collection that his brothers, Luke and Liam, could one day inherit.

July 01, 2022 8:42 p.m.

Yes ok Luke Hemsworth Y Liam Hemsworth they have a great track record, his brother, Chris Hemsworthwon the lottery by bringing to life Thorin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With this role, Chris became known throughout the planet, managing to build a fan base, who choose the son of Odin as his favorite character.

Playing the god of thunder also allowed Chris to increase his bank account numbers. Thanks to the hefty salaries he earned with Marvel Studios (only for your participation in Thor: Love and Thunder took a bag of $20 million), was able to put together a luxurious collection of cars, which one day, his brothers could inherit. Let’s meet these cars:

1) Acura MDX

Chris Hemsworth getting into his Acura MDX.

The acura mdxis the actor’s cheapest car, with a value of 44 thousand dollars. hide an engine 3.5-liter supercharged V6 under the chest The same generates 290 horsepower of power, which allow the vehicle to reach a top speed of 243 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds.

2) Cadillac SRX

The Australian and his Cadillac SRX.

The cadillac srxhas a market value of 50 thousand dollars. Under the hood, it has an engine 3.6-liter V6which is capable of generating a power of 308 horsepower. Thanks to this power, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. Also, this luxurious machine reaches a top speed 200km/h.

3) Audi Q7

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, with their daughter and the Audi Q7.

Worth 92 thousand dollarsEast Audi Q7 that Hemsworth drives, hides an engine 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the chest This engine generates 320 horsepower of power, to be able to reach a top speed of 237 km/h. In addition, you can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

4)Cadillac Escalade

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their daughter, next to the Cadillac Escalade.

Is cadillac-escaladeis valued at 100 thousand dollars. The same, it has under the hood, an engine 6.2-liter V8which generates a power of 420 horsepower. With this power, the SUV General Motorscan speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and also reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

5) Audi R8

The Audi R8 driven by Chris Hemsworth.

This last car that one of the Hemsworth brothers could inherit has an approximate value of 197 thousand dollars. With a powerful engine 5.2-liter V10is capable of generating 562 horsepower of power Thus, it reaches a top speed of 329 km/h and can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.