“The head of the spider” and “Thor 4”: there is Chris Hemsworth for a while

Thor For. Photo: Marvel Disney.

There are only a few days left until the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, but the anxiety to see Chris Hemsworth in a new Netflix sci-fi thriller can be calmed. This is The Spider’s Head, where he plays a pharmaceutical genius in a dubious project with prisoners. At the state-of-the-art Spiderhead prison, two inmates strike up a relationship while experimenting with mind-altering drugs.

It is a prison without bars, apparently the ideal place to serve a sentence. Of course, those who are there must accept that they put a device that administers the drugs. A relationship between Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett) begins to change history and unmask the pharmacist’s plans.

Thor 4: Return of the Thunder God

One of the strongest theatrical releases of the winter holidays will be Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits screens around the world on Thursday, July 7.

It is the fourth title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe about the legendary God of Thunder, who finds Thor (Hemsworth) in a moment of searching for inner peace, after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

However, that process is interrupted by the arrival of Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale, who went from DC’s Batman to a Marvel villain). Gorr is the new enemy, more powerful than all they have met before: he is determined to extinguish all the gods.

Directed by Taika Waititi, from the previews it is seen that again they combine very well the pure action with the passes of good humor. The great intrigue of the film will be seeing Jane Foster, Thor’s ex, as The Mighty Thor. Little remains of her astrophysicist past: her reappearance is with new powers and a major transformation that made her capable of grasping the magical hammer, Mjolnir.





Related news