The Groot series already has a release date on Disney + but James Gunn does not recognize it as part of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ saga

In this world dominated by franchises populated by countless characters, the paths of the spin offs they are inscrutable. A feature film or a series can come out of nowhere —let’s not talk about transmedia products anymore— based on the secondary of the day; but if any of these projects make all the sense in the world within the MCU, that’s it ‘I Am Groot’.

Pack of adorableness

After his debut in the first ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, the adorable arboreal creature played by Vin Diesel has become one of the fandom’s favorite heroes, so it was a matter of time before he had his own production which, in this case, will have the format of anthology of self-contained animated short films and will see the light on Disney +.

In addition to having shown a first poster, in which we can see Baby Groot and a couple of creatures with a very funny look, the people of Marvel Studios have already confirmed a release date for ‘I Am Groot’, which will arrive in the streaming platform next August 10 and that will break with the usual launch strategy.

In the same way that has happened with the animated anthology ‘Baymax!’, ‘I Am Groot’ will have its full season available in the Disney + catalog from day one; something that makes all the sense in the world when it comes to a compilation of short pieces that doesn’t quite fit in with the weekly premiere format.

They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga. https://t.co/NEHWcmAHtS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

However: Where does ‘I Am Groot’ fit into the MCU canon? At the moment we know that the short films will explore the growth of Groot that we have seen through ellipses in the Infinity Saga, but James Gunn, producer of the series, has confirmed on Twitter that “these are animated shorts, so they’re not necessarily part of the ‘Guardians’ series”.

Regardless of timelines and bobbin cases in shared universes, all the curiosity in the world to see what the people of Disney and Marvel Studios have done with one of the most endearing superheroes of the Marvelite film repertoire.