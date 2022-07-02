The great friendship between the daughter of Ben Affleck and the daughter of Jennifer Lopez

What great satisfaction when we can recognize ourselves in the mirror and begin to like each other, but it also produces great satisfaction to be able to see oneself reflected in the other, share points of view, in short, agree, and feel comfortable. just a few days ago, Jennifer Lopez offered a concert at the Blue Diamond Gala of the LA Dodgers Foundation where one of the surprises was the appearance of his daughter Emme, who accompanied her in the interpretation of some songs.

However, what caught the most attention is that the artist referred to the 14-year-old girl as “elle” or “they/them”, pronoun used in the inclusive language that refers to those people who do not identify with what is massively defined as masculine and feminine, setting the example of openness by respecting that Emmeits ‘son’, is recognized as a non-binary person.

