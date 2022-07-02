The great friendship between the daughter of Ben Affleck and the daughter of Jennifer Lopez

What great satisfaction when we can recognize ourselves in the mirror and begin to like each other, but it also produces great satisfaction to be able to see oneself reflected in the other, share points of view, in short, agree, and feel comfortable. just a few days ago, Jennifer Lopez offered a concert at the Blue Diamond Gala of the LA Dodgers Foundation where one of the surprises was the appearance of his daughter Emme, who accompanied her in the interpretation of some songs.

However, what caught the most attention is that the artist referred to the 14-year-old girl as “elle” or “they/them”, pronoun used in the inclusive language that refers to those people who do not identify with what is massively defined as masculine and feminine, setting the example of openness by respecting that Emmeits ‘son’, is recognized as a non-binary person.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask you to sing with me all the time. So this is a very special occasion.” said the Bronx Diva. “Elle is very busy, she fills her agenda with reservations and she is so good, it costs me a lot when she goes out, but she is worth every penny because she is my favorite directe partner of all time, so if you allow me”, fue the introduction of the artist for Emme, whom he had in 2008 with Mark Anthonywith his twin Maximilian David.

Jennifer Lopez with her daughter Emme.

Emme she has a unique style and her own personality when it comes to dressing and wearing her green hair, something that definitely demonstrates the clear ideas of this 13-year-old girl, but she is not the only one who has stood out for her style, she has also seraphineher apparent friend and daughter of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garner. The 13-year-old teenager has also clearly marked her preferences in terms of fashion and has opted for a different way of dressing.

Although her parents have not spoken publicly about her identity, the truth is that the daughters of JLo Y Ben They get along very well and on several occasions have been photographed together exchanging laughs, joking and chatting. The two teenagers have opted for shorter and more casual haircuts, as well as wide and not excessively colorful garments. seraphine She has also opted for a pixie haircut with which she was seen on her graduation day.

Emme and Seraphina.

Seraphin Rose 13, is the middle child of Ben Y Jennifer Garner, He was born on January 6, 2009 at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, California. “Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have had a healthy baby girl”, was the brief press release that the then couple sent at that time. Several days after her birth, the actors revealed the name of her daughter, seraphine, which has a biblical origin: “seraphim” and means “burning” in Hebrew, reported People in 2009.

Since she was a child she showed sports skills, because according to Jennifer she liked to run and years later she was part of the school soccer team. seraphine She used to wear her hair long, but recently, on June 12, she decided to radically change her image by going for a ‘pixie’ style. seraphine aroused various opinions about her appearance in recent days but, as we already know, you just have to keep the suggestions that add up and there are those who praised that, from such an early age, the young girl is so sure of herself and proves it through the way To wear.