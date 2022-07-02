The cheapest and newly released Xiaomi throws its price up to 139 euros

Share

In just 3 months, this Redmi mobile has become a cheap best seller.

only a few hours left in order to take advantage of this offer. The Xiaomi Redmi 10C in its top version can be yours for only €139 with the coupon SHIP15 in AliExpress Plaza, with free shipping from Spain. It is one of the biggest opportunities in this Summer Promotion that ends tomorrow July 2 at 8:59 AM (peninsular time).

We have found the top version of this newly released Xiaomi smartphone, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at the best price since its launch. If you are looking for something cheap, effective, reliable and that will last you a few years, for 139 euros there is nothing better now same in the market.

Buy the Redmi 10C for 139 euros (RRP €199.99 )

In the Redmi mobile catalog it is full of large terminals and very good prices for all pockets. The Redmi 10C is a mid-range terminal built in plastic, which has a thickness of 8.3 mm and a weight of 190 grams. The sensation when we have it in our hand is robust despite its materials. It feels great on a daily basis. For less than 150 euros it is a of the best Xiaomi options definitely.

Inside we find the most advanced hardware for the price we are talking about. We have the Snapdragon 680 processor that runs at 2.4 GHz, together with the Adreno 610 graphics chip, 4GB RAM LPDDR4X and 128GB of memory internal UFS 2.2 not expandable. We have the fingerprint reader located in the back and the score in the Antutu tests reaches 250,000 points.

If you want to spend a little and have a lot, this Redmi 10C is a great opportunity.

Despite its low price, we have a huge screen. Specifically 6.71″ diagonally in a IPS panel with HD+ resolution (1,650 x 720 px) high-density, drop-type notch for selfie camera and light and proximity sensors, 2.5D curved glass and scratch resistant. The screen occupies 83% of the front Of the device.

As for your camera, we have a dual rear 50 MP signed by Samsung next to portrait mode. We can record videos in 1080p at 60 fps and slow motion at 120 fps. On the front we find just 5 MP for any sporadic selfie photo and clear video calls.

Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi 10C (4/128GB)

One of the highlights of Xiaomi’s Redmi range is always the battery life of its terminals. IN this Redmi 10C we have 5,000 mAh with fast charge at 18 W and reverse charge. This battery can give us a autonomy of 2-3 days of use. In connectivity we have everything except 5G: WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM, GPS, 3.5 mm jack, NFC and infrared.

