The cameo of the children of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

There is very little left for the long-awaited “Thor: Love and Thunder” to be released in Spain, and if the expectation generated was not enough, now there is the news that the children of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth They will make a cameo in it. It will be July 8 when we can finally take to the theaters to see the latest from director Taika Waititi and Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has the return of Natalie Portman to the saga turned into The Mighty Thor as main attraction. However, it seems that there are certain budding young actors who are willing to take minutes from the screen.

The truth is that the final cut of the film is generating many comments due to other cameos that have been eliminated, such as that of Jeff Goldblum (who embodied the eccentric Grand Master in “Thor: Ragnarok”) or that of Peter Dinklage, (our beloved Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones”) with whom Christian Bale, who plays the terrifying villain Gorr, claims to have shot some scenes that, unfortunately, we will never see. What we do know, according to the statements that Chris Hemsworth himself gave this week to journalist Kevin McCarthey, is that his children will be present, both india rose (ten years old) as one of the twins, although we still don’t know if it will be Sasha or Tristan (Of eight). Apparently, the first will get into the skin of a character named Love, while the other will embody a child version of Thor himself, in a sequence in which we will see the superhero grow up. “It’s very cool, they really wanted to be in it,” the actor told McCarthey. Perhaps that is why the little ones accompanied their parents on June 27 to the premiere of the film in Sydney, marking her first appearance on a red carpet.