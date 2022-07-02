The Box Challenge | Volk Created In Fortnite Is Back! – areacucuta.com

The second edition of The Box Challenge tournament is here | Volk Created in Fortnite.

After the resounding success of its first edition, which made it the largest tournament in Colombia with the participation of more than 5,000 players, the second edition of Desafío The Box | Volk Created in Fortnite, the game in which casual and professional gamers can demonstrate their skills and overcome new obstacles.

The participants who complete the track in the shortest possible time and achieve the victory royale as the fastest players will participate for a prize pool of 20 million pesos. Registration is now open and will close on July 15.

This year, through the Creative Mode, the VolkGames team created a map inspired by the giant reality structures as a first approach by Caracol Televisión to the metaverse where the participants face each other. Each box contains a series of obstacles that were created in order to simulate the real tests and the participants must avoid making mistakes if they want to achieve the best time.

Sign up for free at www.volkgames.com and show off your skills!

Learn how to participate at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mZtGP6PExw