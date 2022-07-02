The Bloodline could add a new member shortly

Currently, The Bloodlines dominate WWE with an iron fist. The group led by Roman Reigns has four championships to its credit, and its members freely walk through the company’s two main brands.



It is a family faction. Leaving aside Paul Heyman, the rest of the members share blood tiesso the incorporation of a new member outside the family would be somewhat strange, as we are seeing with Sami Zayn, who has been trying to be part of it for several weeks.

However, the faction is likely to increase its membership soon. In this sense, Fightful Select has been able to learn that this week the possibility of promoting the current NXT superstar to the main roster has been discussed, Sikoa only.

for now, the brand in which it could end up is unknown. However, both his brothers, The Usos, and his cousin, Roman Reigns, technically belong to both SmackDown and Raw, as they hold the world and tag team titles of both brands.

Also, it is not the first time that WWE has considered this possibility. In the past, the idea of ​​taking it directly to the main roster without going through NXT. However, the company finally decided that the fighter would start his career in the multicolored brand.

Since his arrival at NXT, Solo Sikoa has become one of the most popular fighters on the brand. In spite of everything, he still has not managed to win any title, although he has tried on several occasions to conquer the North American title. His last match took place on the June 21 episode of NXT 2.0, where he lost to Grayson Waller.

