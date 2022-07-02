‘The Black Telephone’ Is The Twisted Movie Of Ethan Hawke’s Career – CINEMABLEND

Ethan Hawke has worked in the film industry for almost 40 years, and the majority of his movies are drama and action. He has even confessed that he doesn’t like the horror genre, but the director of ‘The Black Telephone’ convinced him to star in it.

Derrickson is the mastermind behind The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Deliver Us From Evil and Sinister, in which Hawke played writer Ellison Oswalt. Ellison moves in with his family in a seemingly quiet house to finish his latest novel. However, he finds reels of pictures of horrific murders at the hands of Bughuul. After making that film, Hawke confessed to not being a fan of the horror genre.

Hawke began his career in the film industry in 1985, in the science fiction film Explorers. The trilogy Before dawnBefore sunset and Before midnight, co-starring with Julie Delpyis one of his most recognized works.

Although he has been part of somewhat terrifying productions, such as the purgethere has been no other film in which Hawke has acted more twisted than the black phone. The adaptation of the story Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, also stars Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw. It tells the story of Finney, a 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by “El raptor”, a child killer from the town where he lives. Finney, locked in a dark room, finds an old telephone with which it is possible to communicate with victims of the murderer who, like his sister Gwen, will help him escape.

Regarding the actor’s distaste for the horror genre, Hawke said he has a problem with appearing as a villain because it’s easy for viewers to pigeonhole him into that character. “Being a cult, automatically you are part of the concept even if you do a more diverse trajectory”he added.

The director of the new Blumhouse film stated in an interview with Sensacine Mexico that he had to convince him to star in the horror and suspense film despite the fact that he had assured that he would never work in the genre again.

As stated by Hawke, Derrickson said that the actor did not want to accept the role because he hates playing villains, unless they are as legendary as Jack Nicholson in The Shining.: “When I called him to tell him about the script I said maybe he wouldn’t be interested because he’s a sadistic child killer who wears a mask and we wouldn’t see his face”.

I gave him the script, I went to sleep and when I woke up I had a voicemail on my phone. It was Ethan, in the voice he uses in the movie, reciting one of the lines from the script. It was with that horrible message that I knew I had convinced him

Hawke recently played Arthur Harrow, the enemy of Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), in the Disney Plus series. Will he be encouraged to continue starring as terrifying villains in future productions?