The 25 Best Drama Movies on Netflix, Ranked

Although Netflix draws more attention for its series like ‘Stranger Things’ or ‘The Squid Game’; or for the best movies by Adam Sandler or the new action movie by Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds or the like; diving into its catalog we can find many jewels that are among the best in the history of the seventh art and thus of the genre that by default rules all Netflix best original movie lists: the drama.

Netflix movies are often in the background if someone compares them with the catalog of classic titles from other companies such as Filmin or Amazon Prime Video, but it must be recognized that digging a little we have authentic movies.

One reason is that Netflix, in recent years, focuses several of its titles each year on the awards season, betting on renowned directors as Martin Scorsese (‘The Irishman’), Alfonso Cuarón (‘Roma’), Jane Campion (‘The Power of the Dog’), David Fincher (‘Mank’), Bong Joon-ho (‘Okja’), Paolo Sorrentino (‘ It was the hand of God’) or the Coen brothers (‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’).

And not only that, but dares to recover unfinished films by directors of the stature of Orson Welles, as happened with ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ in 2018. The platform had the guts to finish, together with a group of “experts” and following the director’s notes, Welles’s unfinished work. An unusual project that generated quite a bit of controversy in its day, but that we have to see for what it really is: a recreation of the master that would not have been possible to recover otherwise, and not a film 100% his.

In addition, the company’s agreements with distributors and producers mean that, for example, all the filmography and the best films of Pedro Almodóvar is present on Netflix (we were tempted to choose several for the list, but in the end we only chose one to represent the rest), or that acclaimed hits with the public and critics such as ‘Gladiator’ (Ridley Scott), ‘Lost in Translation’ (Sofia Coppola) and ‘Call Me By Your Name’ (Luca Guadagnino) as well have their place in the streaming service’s inventory, making it onto our list of critically acclaimed Netflix good movies.

All of them have in common that, although some turn towards the fantastic and others have comic touches, their main genre is drama. And, in the midst of so much drama, it is normal that some of the sad Netflix movies also sneak in to cry your eyes out.

Without further ado, here is our selection of the best dramatic movies on Netflix. Movies to cry, to get emotional, to travel to other worlds or to try to understand our place in this.