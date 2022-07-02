Taron Egerton: will he be Marvel’s new Wolverine?

DIt is of what Kevin Feig revealed that the X Men would be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe there were endless fans of all the characters, but none of them were as famous as Wolverines.

This character can be considered, along with Spider-Man, as the most famous of Marvel Comics. Hugh Jackman did a fantastic job with the role from the early 2000s until very recently with ‘Logan’.

However, his version of Wolverine is a tall person, while the one in the comics is very short. Therefore, the producer Kevin Feige looks for the best possible character that could embody the Logan from the comics, and it looks like he found it.

comic book.com reports that and there were meetings between Marvel Studios executives and Welsh actor Taron Egerton, who recently played the Lead role in the Elton John biopic, ‘Rocketman‘.

Egerton, close to being Wolverine for years



Taron Egerton is one of the main candidates for the role of Wolverines for years, he has always been interested in the idea of ​​playing the role and said so a couple of times. Recently Kevin Feige allowed information about his casting to leak and according to ComicBook.com, these meetings took place very recently with Feige himself in the room while the audition was taking place.

Egerton spoke to the New York Times about the possibility and seemed excited: “I’d love to. I don’t think it’s wrong to say that. he would be excitedbut also apprehensive, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I wonder if it would be very difficult for someone else to do it.

Although no casting confirmation has been revealed, Egerton was open about those meetings with Marvel and it’s a good sign. He has the acting chops to play the role, but more importantly, that news may predate an X-Men movie announcement very soon.

Also, San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner and Marvel Studios will return with a massive panel to make all kinds of new announcements. There’s a good chance that Taron Egerton and other actors will be revealed as new X-Men characters during that weekend.