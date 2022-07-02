Take a seat before seeing what Vanessa Paradis looks like 10 years after splitting from Jhonny Depp

american actor Johnny Depp The 59-year-old has just won the libel suit brought by his ex-wife and colleague Amber Heard. Her career will now take a new impetus and her reputation as well as it was made clear that he did not use physical violence against her.

The truth is that there are several women who passed through his life before he married Amber Heard. One of them was the French singer, model and actress vanessa paradis 49, who is also the mother of the two children of actor Lily-Rose Melody, 22, and John Christopher III, 20.

Related news

vanessa paradis was one of the first people to testify in favor of the actor in the trial and said that “Johnny Depp He is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, affectionate and dear person. In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive to me and this is nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years.”

Vanessa Paradise. Source: instagram @vanessa.paradis

Currently Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp They have a cordial relationship and occasionally share moments together for their children. She remarried in 2018 with the writer, actor and director Samuel Benchetrit in a beautiful ceremony that took place in the city hall of Saint-Siméon in Paris.

Vanessa Paradise. Source: instagram @vanessa.paradis

Today vanessa paradis She is dedicated to music and continues to pose for important advertising campaigns for renowned international brands that want her face to promote products related to the fashion, beauty and trends industry. Some of this shows in her social networks where she accumulates more than 240 thousand followers from all latitudes.