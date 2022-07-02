Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink tells which song would save her from Vecna

“What song would save me from the Vecna ​​curse?”we all wondered looking at what was perhaps the most loved and commented episode of the Fourth Season of Stranger Things. Someone probably didn’t have to think about it for a second: there was only one answer. For others it took a while – with an Upside Down monster haunting you, you need something powerful enough. If you felt under a stronger curse than you, if you thought your hours were numbered because someone manipulates your mind, what song would you like to hear? There is certainly at least one or maybe there are several. Because, in the end, if we loved Max’s storyline so much it is because he simply sublimated that concept dear to everyone, namely that music, in one way or another, finds a way to save us, even from ourselves.

Fans of Stranger Thingshowever, they went wild: from Reddit to Twitter to, of course, TikTok everyone is sharing their (or their) salvation songs. Sadie Sink also talked about what her real life would be like.

Max in a scene from Stranger Things Season Four Getty Images

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush is perfect and, in fact, after having soundtracked that scene, it has climbed the charts: now we just have to listen to it to imagine ourselves running away wrapped in a reddish light. Sadie Sink who plays Max, however, would choose something else. He told The Hollywood Reporter that for her there is no song of salvation par excellence. “She changes constantly,” said the actress who, however, in the end fell on “August” by Taylor Swift (after all we know that she is a big fan of her). “I listened to it just last night with my brother, and it somehow seemed like my most coherent answer, so I’ll stick with it, ”he said.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Other cast members also had their say: Noah Schnapp chose “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, David Harbor aka Hopper “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I and Jamie Campbell Bower, aka Vecna ​​himself, “Party in the Usa ”by Miley Cyrus.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On TikTok the hashtag #songsthatwouldsavemefromvecna has become a trend. It’s like this: you have to take the video where Max runs away from Vecna ​​and “glue” your song as the soundtrack. There is everything: from Sia to Nirvana. Spotify then decided to facilitate the choice by creating a personalized playlist for fans entitled Upside Down: the song that will appear at number one will be your “Vecna ​​song”. For the rest, just look at the scene: it must be a song that you love, that you know by heart, which is probably linked to something important to you but which, above all, reminds you who you are and who you belong to, making you come back, more or less metaphorically , with your feet on the ground.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io