Star Plus: six movie recommendations if you don’t know what to watch

The streaming services they try to get the best content options to attract the audiences of the competition. Netflix is ​​no longer the only option as other platforms have appeared. And one of the ones that stomps is Star Plusservice Disney that landed last year in Latin America. Among its offer are series, shorts, documentaries and movies that are aimed at a more adult audience, compared to that of Disney Plus.

Within the wide catalog that it has, looking for what to see, at times, can be overwhelming. For this reason, we want to recommend some of the jewels for all tastes that this platform has to offer.

500 days with Summer (2009)

East classic of romantic movies stars the charismatic Joseph Gordon-Levitt Y Zooey Deschanel as his romantic interest.

It was director Mark Webb’s first film.

The story revolves around Tom, a hopeless romantic young man who falls madly in love with Summer, a girl who refuses to enter into a romantic relationship with anyone. In the end they end up together, but she decides to leave him. Faced with this breakup, Tom decides to analyze the 500 days he spent with Summer to find out why she left him. And on this path he will try to heal his broken heart.

Although he talks about heartbreak, presents us with a sensible vision of love and the point of view of one of the parties, which, in a certain sense, clouds the perceptions that we have of all the characters. It is necessary to see it more than once, and it is worth doing it, since there are details that at first glance go unnoticed.

The Incredible Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

The plot is about Walter Mitty, a giggly Life magazine clerk, whose purpose in life is just getting to and from work. He usually spends his days dreaming of adventures and stories until Cheryl Melhoff enters, who will embark him on a real adventure, surpassing any he has imagined.

The first adaptation of Mitty’s life was released in 1947.

Starring and directed by ben stiller is the second adaptation of the life of Walter Mitty, a character created by journalist James Thumber in 1939. Stiller is joined by Kristen Wieg as Cheryl Melhoff, Mitty’s romantic interest, and adam scott as Ted Hendriks, the protagonist’s boss.

This movie aims to leave a message about following dreams and the important things in life. It is a great option to end the day good humor and motivated.

Against the impossible or Le Mans ’66 (2019)

Based on the true story of rivalry between Ford and Ferrari to win Le Mans, an endurance race held in France.

Bale took driving lessons to prepare for the role of Miles.

Ford vs. Ferrariname in its original language, is a dramatic movie starring Matt Damon Y Christian bale. And it tells about former driver and car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Bale), both sent by the Ford company to build a racing car powerful enough to defeat the imposing Italian brand Ferrari in the well-known race like Le Mans.

Perfect for lovers of sports movies, which additionally has a first class cast, and for two and a half hours it will be impossible to get away from the screen.

An Exceptional Gift (2017)

Is dramatic comedy It’s about Frank and his niece Mary, a child prodigy. The conflict arises from the fact that Frank and his mother fight for the custody of the young woman; he wants her to live a normal childhood, while hers she wants to educate her to promote her intelligence.

This movie was also directed by Mark Webb.

Chris Evans plays Frank and McKenna Grace to Mary. They are joined by Lindsay Duncan as Evelyn, Frank’s mom, and Octavia Spencer as Roberta.

It is a film that seeks to reflect on family dynamics, the difficulties of having children and the decisions that impact their future.

Fresh (2022)

Lovers of terror, we do not abandon you. Fresh is an interesting and original proposal that mixes the genre of horror, suspense and black comedy, with a pinch of romance. The cast is made up of sebastian stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones Y Jojo T Gibbs.

This is Sebastian Stan’s second big role so far this year.

The film premiered in early March on the platform and follows the story of Noa and Steve, who meet in a supermarket and immediately feel attracted. After their first date, they decide to spend a romantic weekend, but Noa will forcefully discover Steve’s unusual tastes. The reception was very positive and has an 80% in Rotten Tomatoes.

Bloody Wedding or Wedding Night (2019)

At first glance it may not arouse much interest, but it is definitely a hidden gem within the platform. It is a perfect option to see something original and that will pleasantly surprise you if you did not have high expectations.

Samara Weaving had to learn to drive for her role as Grace.

Grace and Daniel just got married. His eccentric and millionaire family invites them to participate in an old family tradition that takes a sinister turn where she must fight for her survival. The cast is made up of Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Henry Cherny Y Mark O’Brien.

