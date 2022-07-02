So you can get the new Commander Mancake skin for Fortnite for free, among other gifts thanks to Fall Guys

The Fortnite season 3 is now available, with new changes to the map after the big event and a new battle pass that includes spikes, backpacks, hang gliders and spectacular skins like Darth Vader’s. As many of you may have noticed, Epic Games has revived Fortnite since last season, thanks to interesting crossovers, battle passes with good content and its Zero Construction mode, which has attracted many more and less experienced players with the battle. fashion royal. But this has not been all, since the American company has also managed to lift Fall Guys by making it Free to Play.

Although, with the success currently enjoyed by both Epic Games titles, now Fall Guys players can get the new Commander Mancake skin for Fortnite for freeamong other gifts that have not been confirmed, but that players are already receiving for completing various objectives, which we are going to reveal to you from the SomosXbox newsroom.

As you can see in the image above, all Fall Guys players who have the same linked account in Fortnite will be able to receive all these prizes. To get them, we will have to finish a total of 100 rounds in any Fall Guys mode, an objective that appears as legendary in the Clash of Crowns challenge section.

To reach 100 rounds, we will have to go through four other fairly simple challenges, since they are to overcome 10, 20, 40, 70 rounds, until reaching the final goal. As we complete these challenges, we will receive the waffle graffiti and emoticon, the Waffle backpack, the Dulce Bocado pickaxe and the Commander Mancake skin for Fortnite. Finally, we remind you that we will have until July 11 to get all these free rewards.