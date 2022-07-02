she asked for couples therapy, but his response was disarming

Shakira and Piqué are, in spite of themselves, one of the hot topics of the gossip of this early summer 2022. In these hours, gossip about the alleged lovers of the football player follows one another on the web, while the decision to separate taken by the couple – according to the words of Shakira’s former brother-in-law revealed to EsDiary and reported by Vanity Fair – had already been considered for some time. In short, it was not a bolt from the blue. However, money issues would also lead to the definitive break, always sticking to the words of the same source. The attacker would have asked his partner for a considerable sum of money to invest in activities in the Bahamas and Colombia. Once Shakira’s no came, the two would have decided to ending a 12-year relationship and crowned with the arrival of two children, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira and Piqué: She wanted to try couples therapy, but he was adamant

A few weeks ago, via social media, the Colombian pop star wanted to put a stop to the comments on her – at the time still alleged – separation from Piqué. “It happens to everyone” he had commented Shakira, while a short time later came a joint official declaration in which both announced the end of their love story. In a recent interview Shakira talked about how often it happens to be in a relationship that she believes is sincere when in reality it is not. A condition, this, also at the center of the last song released by the singer, entitled Happy you.

Shakira and Piqué therefore arrived at the decision to separate after a painful journey. Path during which the Colombian pop star has done everything to try to put together the pieces of an important love. On his part there was therefore the desire to protect the family built in 12 years of relationship, but Gerard Piqué did not seem on the same line as his partner. This at least according to what was reported by Telecinco. Already last January, the attacker would have revealed to the singer that her feelings for her were no longer what they used to be. Last Christmas, after returning from a trip to Orlando, Shakira and Piqué would later discuss couples therapy. Or better: she would have made him the proposal to follow a path and his response was decidedly disarming. For Gerard Piqué there was nothing to fix, no path to take, just the desire not to carry on the relationship.