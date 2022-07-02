Shakira and Piqué negotiate the custody of their children | Milan | Sasha | shows

Shakira and Barcelona player Gerard Piqué have not been able to reach a friendly agreement to determine the future of their two youngest children: Milan (9) and Sasha (7) and have hired experts on the subject to take charge of the situation .

According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the Barça defender has trusted Tamborero Abogados, while the Colombian singer has opted for Pilar Mañé’s law firm. “Both teams are first-rate in their area of ​​work and their reputation has led them to face each other not infrequently in the courts of Barcelona representing well-known clients,” reports the media.

Until recently, both Shakira and Piqué worked with a single team of legal experts, but, failing to reach an agreement, they each decided to hire their own lawyer.

Shakira wants to take the children to live with her in Miami, as she intends to resume her career as a singer, the same one that paralyzed for almost 12 years when she decided to bet on her family and the upbringing of her two children. A family that unfortunately broke up. And although the artist offers in exchange a wide visiting regime for the father of the boys, Gerard Piqué does not want his offspring to leave Barcelona and break the link with the environment they have known since they were born.

The intention of the ex-partner is to continue negotiating for the good of the children, but the dispute also includes the vacation regime of the minors, something that, as it turned out, would already be defined.

A new life

In Miami, Shakira owns a huge mansion valued at ten million euros that she recently put up for sale, but that, after their separation, she chose to withdraw the offer from the market. Among her select neighbors are Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and Matt Damon.

Last Thursday the interpreter of Waka Waka returned to Barcelona with her two children after spending a few days vacationing in Cantabria. She has been seen there practicing surfing on Oyambre beach and enjoying the sun with the children. Gerard Piqué did the same the previous week when he traveled with the little ones to London over the weekend to see Rafa Nadal train at Wimbledon.

Shakira and Piqué made their separation public on June 4 through a statement. Since then, a series of rumors have been leaked, including the existence of a third woman, which would have triggered the separation.

This week, Roberto García, ex-brother-in-law of the singer, declared that the reason for the fight between the two was for “economic reasons” because Piqué allegedly had requested a loan from Shakira’s family to make investments and found a “no” for answer.

Although the situation becomes somewhat tense, according to some sources, quoted by La Vanguardia, “the negotiation is proceeding in a perfectly civilized manner and it is very possible that next week they will reach an agreement.” All for the well-being of the children.❖