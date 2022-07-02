Rihanna reappears at a music festival after the birth of her son

After it was reported that the singer Rihanna had given birth to her first child, product of her relationship with the rapper A$AP Rockyreappeared at the Wireless festival that takes place in the United Kingdom.

Through social networks, some users reported the presence of the also businesswoman at the event where her partner was the headliner. With shouts they received the native of Barbados who passed with a security team.

In a dark outfit Rihanna He was happy to be accompanying his partner after spending weeks out of the public eye.

But this was not the only spot visited by the interpreter of “Diamonds” since he was later seen in a barbershop, a place where A$AP went to get a haircut.

Outside the site, some followers gathered and between shouts they sought to get her attention. The local police had to intervene so that no one approached them. Here the clips.

