reality vs. AI: This is how the great Hollywood actors should have aged according to an app

Artificial intelligence is everywhere. It helps us bring the characters of our favorite books to life. It creates situations that until then only existed in our imagination. And it shows us how we will be in a few years. But, how reliable is it? Is he really right with all those changes in appearance? Let’s put it to the test.

We’ve selected some of the biggest Hollywood stars and used an image from their youth to put it through FaceApp’s age filter and see how it would look on them over time. We have compared the result of the application with its real appearance today and thus we can see how many times it has been successful and with whom it has failed miserably.

And we don’t hide it, in some cases the result of the app is so similar to reality that we have been a bit scared. This is what has happened, for example, with Liam Neeson and Mel Gibson, whose current face is almost exactly like the one FaceApp offers us. However, on other occasions it has nothing to do with it. For example, he has not managed to get the point of John Travolta, who, despite not having the hair that the tool says, has aged much better.

This is the situation that has occurred most among interpreters. The vast majority of Hollywood actors take care of themselves (and a lot) physically, so life has treated them more favorably than it was supposed to. Michelle Pfeiffer or Geena Davis are the best examples, but also Jamie Lee Curtis, who in real life has much more personality than the one collected by Artificial Intelligence. That also has a lot to do with appearance.

Here we leave you with all our examples. On the left, the simulation of its aging in the application. On the right, as they really are.