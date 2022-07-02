PSG transfer market, Neymar becomes a case. And Chelsea is in the window

We had loved each other so much. And now? Now it is the contracts and the lawyers who speak. Because the love story between Neymar and the Paris Saint-Germain – who began the cycle of pharaonic purchases with the Brazilian in 2017 – could transform in the case of the summer. In fact, the Parisians would like to get rid of salary of over 35 million per season perceived by the Brazilian, who has been experiencing a complicated relationship with PSG since last summer. A year ago Neymar expressed a willingness to return to Barcelonaa wish that remained unfulfilled given the difficulty in finding an agreement with the blaugrana. Since that time the feeling with the club of Al Khelaifi it broke, enough to convince the manager of the technical area Luis Campos to start probing the transfer market in search of a destination.

EPA / FRANCK ROBICHON | Neymar Jr during the friendly Japan-Brasilem National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2022

Meanwhile Neymar seems to have changed his mind again (perhaps out of spite?). Compared to 12 months ago his will has changed and it seems intending to stay in France to collect the millions of Paris Saint-Germain, rather than get back into the game in a more competitive league. An intention put into practice by exercising the clause for automatic renewal present on his contract, which – as reported by the transalpine media – automatically extended its agreement with the Parisians until June 30, 2027. A move that certainly does not facilitate the start of a possible negotiation for the sale.

Compared to the past few weeks, however, the situation is made different by Chelsea’s interest in the player. The new ownership of Blues is willing to give the fans a sensational shot to start a new cycle and, in this sense, Neymar perfectly reflects the identikit of the champion sought by the Londoners. The management of Chelsea and PSG are already in contact. Getting to the white smoke, however, will be anything but simple. In fact, the hit Neymar seems destined to turn into the summer soap opera.

