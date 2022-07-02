Protest for aggression against journalist Susana Carreño

Family, friends and colleagues from the journalistic guild of Susana Carrenodirector of Radio Universidad in Puerto Vallarta, march this Saturday to demand that the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office and the government of Enrique Alfaro investigate the assault against the journalist.

With the slogans “It was not a robbery, it was an attack”, “The truth is not killed by keeping journalists silent”, “Justice for Susana”, “We are all Susana”, the mobilization reached the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office.

Yesterday, Susana Carreño was attacked with a knife in the La Moderna neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta, around noon. After the attack she was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, after which her companions reported her out of danger.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that the journalist was attacked due to an assault; however, her companions demand that the authorities not get ahead of themselves and investigate the fact and not rule out his journalistic work as possible attack motive.

His relatives and fellow journalists in Puerto Vallarta demand that Governor Enrique Alfaro anticipate the investigations and conclude that the attack was due to a robbery.

“It makes us angry that Governor Enrique Alfaro advances conclusions and that he points out this case only as a robbery. We are outraged that the motive for her journalistic work is discarded, knowing that Susana is a brave woman who has worked on countless issues of political and business corruption in a town like Puerto Vallarta, ”they pointed out in a statement.

Jorge Téllez López, rector of the University Center of the Coast, declared that until now it is known that it was “a direct attack” and that, therefore, it is “unwise” to go ahead and secure a cell phone before the investigations determine it. .

Channel 44 of the University of Guadalajara (UDG), where Susana Carreño also works, reported that the red Jeep truck owned by the journalist was found abandoned in a place on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, “every time it moves away plus the theory of the Justice Prosecutor’s Office that the motive for the aggression was the theft of said unit and its belongings”.

Upon arriving at the Puerto Vallarta prosecutor’s office, the contingent faced a closed office with padlocks on the door.

Photo: Victor Hugo Magaña @semaforoenambar

