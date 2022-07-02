Personalities respond to EA’s tweet

In an attempt to make a joke about how single player games aren’t worth it, EA managed to be the target of ridicule and negative comments during the last hours. Although the messages from the fans were to be expected, Several members of the industry also reacted unwelcomely to the joke. what the company tried to do.

Through their official profiles, various members of the industry, as Cory Barlog, director of God of War (2018), Vincent Zampella, Head of Respawn Entertainmentand many more, showed their disagreement with EA.

This was the original message:

“They’re a 10, but they only like to play single player games.”

Zach Mumbach, former EA and Visceral Games developer, commented:

“This is the company that shut down my studio and fired ~100 great developers because we were making a single player game.”

Cory Barlog commented:

“Single player games forever.”

Alanah Pearce, former journalist at IGN and current developer at Sony Santa Monica, commented:

“This may be one of the worst brand tweets I’ve ever read.”

Annapurna Interactive, publisher in charge of publishing some of the most acclaimed indie games of recent years, commented:

“I should have kept this in drafts.”}

Vincent Zampella, head of Respawn Entertainment, only commented with:

After a few hundred thousand negative comments, EA released a statement accepting that it was wrong in this opinion:

“We’ll take this L because playing single player games actually makes them an 11.”

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, it is very striking that Zampella, who works directly with EA, is also part of this group. However, this should not come as a surprise, as director of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderit is natural that the developer has a great passion for single player games.

