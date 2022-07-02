One of the actresses of John Wick 4, surprised by the humility and companionship of Keanu Reeves

When you have the career path of Keanu Reeves and his level of fame and respect around the world, it could be understandable that the actor “fame went to his head”. However, the interpreter has returned to give one of those many lessons of humility and respect towards his colleagues that he has been displaying since the beginning of his career.

This has been reported in an interview with the Metro newspaper by the British actress and singer Rina Sawayama, who has coincided with Reeves in the filming of the John Wick 4 movie. Surprised with the actor’s attitude throughout all the time they coincided in the set, Sawayama has nothing but words of thanks.

“Keanu is a super normal person, he has his feet on the ground and he is someone very calm and charming. It was great to be able to talk to him because he seems like a member of your family. One of my favorite memories was when we were training together in the gym. It was one of the most brutal training sessions we had.”

“And I loved being able to look at each other and say ‘this is horrible’. And I don’t do anything that can be compared to his work because he’s in the whole movie and I barely go out for a while.He also does all his action scenes!”, assured the singer.

This is not the first time that a co-worker of Keanu Reeves has spoken of the wonderful qualities of the actor, especially those related to his humility or his ability to live with his feet on the ground, as he himself has shown by filling the internet with compilations of photos in which he is seen using the New York subway.

The fourth John Wick film returns to star Reeves and be directed by former stuntman Chad Stahelski. It is expected to be released sometime in 2023.