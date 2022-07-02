Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are working together again

They already worked as a duo once, and very well. Now, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem return to share the cast, this time lending their voices to spellboundan animated musical produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Animation.

The artists had already worked together on the film Being the Ricardos in which they played the comedian couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively. In Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 film, both received Oscar nominations for best actress and best actor for their characterizations.

In the new animated project, in addition to Kidman and Bardem, John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields and Jordan Fisher are part of the cast.



Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, married again in fiction, now as the parents of the princess of “Spellbound”. AFP Photo

spellbound is headed by Rachel Zegler, the star of Love without barriers, as Princess Ellian, a young royal who embarks on a daring journey to save her family and her kingdom. She will have to go on her own adventure after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

In this story, Kidman and Bardem again play a married couple, Ellsmere and Solon, who are Ellian’s mother and father. Queen Ellsmere is kind and fair, but hyper-precise; and King Solon, boastful, but big-hearted.

Lithgow, meanwhile, is Minister Bolinar, and Lewis plays Minister Nazara Prone, both royal advisers to the princess. In the story, Ellian seeks out the Oracles of the Sun and Moon (Lane and De Shields) to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Along his journey, he meets a young nomad named Callan (Fisher).

Vicky Jenson, the director of Shrekreturns to the direction of this animated film with a script by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.



Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos.” Photo File Clarin

Alan Menken, best known for creating Disney classics like Under the sea, be our guest Y An ideal worldis the one in charge of the songs and music of spellbound, along with Glenn Slater, who writes the lyrics. For his part, Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman, in turn, are producing for Skydance Animation.

again husband and wife

With their participation in this film, Kidman and Bardem will repeat their roles as husband and wife, although now in an animated version. In Being the Ricardosset in the ’50s, had two real characters in charge: the famous American comedian Lucille Ball and her husband, the Cuban Desi Arnaz.

Being the Ricardos centered its plot throughout a week of recordings of the successful television show i love lucywhich was all the rage every Monday night, with millions of viewers hypnotized by the humor of the couple, mainly the actress.

In that week that narrates Sorkin’s film, that world of fame and success begins to shake when a radio journalist assures, from his program, that the comedian was affiliated with the Communist Party.

On the other hand, Ball was pregnant at the time and the fictional and real-life couple wanted to include the pregnancy in the series, something the producers adamantly rejected.

In her interpretation of Lucille Ball, Kidman also showed the fundamental intervention that the actress had in the series, contributing jokes, changing scenes and giving her opinion on the direction, although the machismo of the time did not give her enough space to display all her talent.

POS