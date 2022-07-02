Necaxa vs Toluca. Day 1 of the Apertura 2022 Liga MX, Postponed





The 2022 Opening of Liga MX starts this Friday, and it does so with Necaxa and Toluca as protagonists of the match, it will take place at the Victoria Stadium, of the tournament that will be the prelude to the Qatar World Cup 2022, an event that many players will want to sneak into.

For the duel that will open the curtain of the contest, the Red Devils look like favorites to keep the three points, because after his hiring in the transfer marketThey put together a promising squad.

With Tiago Volpi and Carlos González among the outstanding signingsthe Mexiquenses will try to win as visitors and begin to shake the bad semester they had in Clausura 2022.

For its part, The Rays decided to keep Jaime Lozano’s sports project for the 2022 Opening, although they did not make much noise in the transfers, and their most important loss was that of Rodrigo Aguirre.

What time is Necaxa vs Toluca?

With the Victoria Stadium as the stage, Necaxa will receive Toluca this Friday for the start of the 2022 Opening of the MX League, and it will be at 7:00 p.m. when the initial whistle sounds.

LINEUPS

NECAXA

Malagón, Oliveros, Peña, Formiliano, Esquivel, Villalpando, Araos, García, Garnica, Méndez and Giménez.

TOLUCA

Volpi, López, Huerta, Rodríguez, Mosquera, Fernández, Sierra, Meneses, Navarro, Baeza and González.