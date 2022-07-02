NATO summit and flanks

There are words released repeatedly that enter the media heritage without the mandatory two hours of digestion. Sometimes they are of a certain intensive vacuity such as “resilience”, “commons” or “proactive”, but in others I recognize the importance of their choice, more than anything because of the inductive nature of knowledge when one exercises the gray mass. We just had a “summit” which would be the highest point of intensity or greatness in a matter, and we talk about “flank” (term of French origin), which applies to the physical side or the direction in which a military force has to turn or head.

On which side and at which critical point in the history of humanity we currently find ourselves seems evident in its transcendence. These days relevance has been compared to Yalta, the Fall of the Berlin Wall and more accurately to a new edition of the Cold War, as a continuation of the one that began after the second world conflagration. The protagonists have changed relatively in their friendly, hegemonic or emerging role (at the Lisbon 2010 meeting, Russia was curiously invited), while the risks and dangers seem to be the same as in past times, now multiplied by a threat of imminent global chaos , a widespread accelerating inflation, lack of energy reserves, a food crisis and the possibility of a large-scale war that lurks, sowing sinister doubts about the fragility of the human species.

Our country has positioned itself as the host in some events and meetings measured in detailalong with some entertainment with the guests who demonstrate their own greatest virtues: kindness, gastronomy, art and culture together with a perfect organization in its execution…mark SpainWhat would some say? Indeed, diplomacy is part of this generation of the necessary good relational environment to achieve agreements and objectives, but it also hides subtleties and a deceitful character inherent in the centers of power. As an example of these political countervalues, we could review the international abandonment of the Second Spanish Republic in the 1936 coup and subsequent civil war, or dissect the Munich Agreements of 38 together with the Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact of 39; It is a good exercise to understand the preludes of the great repeated disasters without ordinary mortals being able to understand the misfortune of their destiny.

NATO and the Warsaw Pact were organizations created within the framework of a tension that essentially responded to the respective interests of the United States and the Soviet Union. Throughout the trail of wars in the second half of the 20th century and so far in the 21st century, we have fluctuated in periods of relative peace along with occasional and localized violence depending on which geographical space affected its inhabitants. The European mosaic undertook an arduous process of unification and prosperity that, however, was relegating it to the background internationally against a triumvirate of powers, with the North American nation persisting in its prevalence, a resurrected Russian entity that shows itself empowered and belligerent, plus a gigantic Chinese power that waits, is predicted as the great contender for priority control. Based on these main masters, it is possible to speak of multiple areas of action and tension that range from the Indo-Pacific to the Arctic or the Americas, from the Middle East to the Caucasus, from Sub-Saharan Africa to the South Atlantic. They are followed by middle powers such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, India, Japan or South Korea to occupy their own rank on the scale of action. All this is the long space and immense game board of the world, with an explosive asymmetric demographics and the only objective of the control and exploitation of resources and wealth wherever they are.

Volodímir Zelenski (who seems like an honest and lucid guy) said that we should ask ourselves which will be the next nation to be invaded in Europe. And indeed he is absolutely right, but it would not be fair to forget that in addition to the conflict in Ukraine there are still (among many others) those in Syria, Mali, Yemen, Ethiopia or Myanmar. The aggression of the insane and cynical Putin is evident, but I also see the extreme danger of the dictatorial regime of a patient Xi Jinping, or the stupidity in accessing the White House of a man like Trump, without the current tenant Biden being no more than an instrument of self-interest. In general, the world focuses on diverse ranges of visibility and areas of influence, and that is where the EU should have moral supremacy in the consolidation of its freedoms and social achievements, but also in full awareness of its historical meaning and in the defense of its borders without being subordinated to third parties.

Transcendental conclusions have emerged from Madrid, but not without complex ballast. An expansion of the Atlantic organization has been made with the incorporation of Finland and Sweden, although at the cost of Erdogan’s demand regarding “his Kurdish problem”. It has been assumed east flank as a line of friction and a primary wall, forcing an increase in European military spending that will exorbitate the profits of the industrial sector, and especially the United States (The $82 million F-35 fighters look like they’re being given away.)

In this line, Sánchez has tried to put his finger on the sore of the protection of Ceuta and Melilla with no explicit result (one more time). Mohamed VI’s theocracy is too much an ally of the US to frustrate his ambitions towards the legitimate Spanish territory, reminding Secretary General Stoltenberg that this conflict would be a “political decision” in his case. so what we call south flank NATO In reality, it would not pass through the Strait of Gibraltar, but rather it is limited to the horizontal line of the Sahel and within the framework of Islamic fundamentalism. Even in this situation, surprisingly we have given a dock in Rota for two more destroyers of the class Arleigh Burke. The town of Cadiz claps its hands for income against sovereignty through ship repairs, rental of homes, vehicles, hotels and ethnic hodgepodge. Although at the time a transfer of units to Morocco was considered, there is really no color in the Maghreb alternative regarding happy cultural proximity for a sunny and comfortable stay in a Western country. It is no coincidence that the officers of the U.S. Navy coming out of the Naval Academy in Annapolis beat the shit out of having this town as their destination.

To end this analysis, I highlight one of the agreements, which is the establishment of a new doctrine for understand migratory flows as a problem of territorial security, which is partly true, partly is a very dangerous prism for the almost 90 million displaced people around the world. The parallel tragedy in Melilla these days has been a paradigmatic example and a demonstration of how to modulate presidential declarations and confront the brutality of the Moroccan police that now “collaborates” thanks to the changes in position regarding Western Sahara. The muzzled government partners no longer know how to justify pacts and ideals while the extreme right smiles surprised at how similar the positions are.

Perhaps we should combine the idea of ​​defense with that of human rights in its proper measure. The intentional bellicosity of power and capital is repulsive to me, but an ideology that believes we live in The House on the Prairie. The grotesque dialogue of Colonel Nathan R. Jessup (Jack Nicholson / A Few Good Men 1992), is not without an eerily realistic background: “You don’t want the truth because in areas inside you that you don’t talk about with friends, you want me on that wall, you need me on that wall.”