Natalie Portman’s powers leaked by accident in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

United States.- On the eve of the presentation of Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, fans are increasingly eager to see the new installment of the saga of the God of Thunder on the big screen, but it was a small mistake that seems to have uncovered the powers of Jane Foster.

According to the CinemaComics portal, Foster will have electrical powers, like Thor, but the difference will be that, based on the comics, that she will transform because being part of the deities she can claim the powers, all this while suffering from an end-stage cancer.

And so, in her Goddess state, she will allow her strength, speed, stamina at the level of her male counterpart, Thor.

