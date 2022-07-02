Natalie Portman returned to Marvel and told what it was like to become Mighty Thor

We are ready to start the countdown. There are only days left for the world premiere of Thor: love and thunder and at a press conference, the actors talked about what it was like to play their characters. The agreed date for the film to land in all theaters is July 7 and it will become the second of the year belonging to the Marvel franchise after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which can already be seen on Disney +). One of the most important elements of the new movie is the return of none other than Natalie Portmann.

After Thor: The Dark World, in 2013, Natalie Portman left the MCU and his character was not seen on screen again, which was only mentioned. However, hand in hand Taika Waititi, the actress of The perfect assassin She once again put herself in the shoes of Jane Foster, this time with a more than interesting twist. As is known, portman will embody the version of the character that in the comics transforms into Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor.

Without wanting to spoil, what is known is that part of the conversion of Jane Foster in mighty thor It has to do with the terminal cancer that they detect. This was anticipated by those involved in the film who decided to avoid further details to reserve surprises for the day of the premiere. But this did not prevent that during the press conference of Thor: Love and thunder, portman I won’t talk about this character change.

“It was crazy, of course. After seeing Chris Hemsworth in his wardrobe for so many years and then trying it on (…) it was quite surreal for me the first time”, explained Natalie Portmann. However, her colleagues were quick to highlight the dedication of the actress saying that she was the one who was always in the gym training to be in shape for the filming of Thor: Love and thunder.

“It’s very sweet”said in relation to the statements of his castmates and then highlighted: “I was especially appreciative of everyone’s imagination in casting a 5-foot-tall actress for a 6-foot-tall role. I think that really requires an acceptance of the possibility in your mind and it’s probably not something that I would get the chance to do, to be imagined, by any other group.” On the other hand, Natalie Portman noted that it was abig challenge” and stressed that he learned a lot from Chris Hemsworth Y Tessa Thompsonwho had “a lot of experience in that world”.