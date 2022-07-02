Mullet, all the stars who have chosen this haircut

There history of mullet cutting has its roots in the 80s. Initially, mullet hair was considered typically masculine, brought to the fore by the most important musicians of the time, especially those looking for an alternative and very original look. The mullet for women it caught on later and is today one of the hottest trends of the moment. The mullet cut for women it has very specific characteristics to be considered flawless. In fact, it must be very (really very) paraded, dynamic and enriched with a fringe.

Who invented the mullet?

It is actually quite difficult to answer this question. What is certain is that it was David Bowie to make it very trendy. The famous singer chose this cut during 70’s . Many young people took it as an example and so during the 80s it became one of the most trendy cuts ever, chosen not only by men but also by the female universe, in short, a unisex cut.

Over the years this cut was then banned, a bit like everything that belongs to the 80s. However, starting from 2020, the 80s mood is back in fashion. Also the mullet cut it is therefore absolutely to be taken into consideration today if you want to be trendy, but at the same time original and full of character and determination.

The short or long mullet?

The short mullet is the most trendy version today, perfect for those looking for a cut full of personality and wants to play with volumes in an intense way. However, this is a cut that can also be done on medium hair and long hair. The long mullet cut sees the parade locks become the real protagonists of the hair, capable of creating a truly impeccable game between full and empty spaces, capable of giving dynamism and charm. Whether short or long, it is characterized by being in possession of locks can be short on the sides and longer on the back of the hairan original cut that suits everyone.

How to know if the mullet fits you?

The mullet looks good on all womenalso because it can be customized with extreme simplicity according to the shape of the face. Obviously, however, it is important to emphasize that it is a very bold cut , therefore ideal only for women who do not like to go unnoticed, more original and gritty. There are those who say that it is the ideal choice for straight hair. True, the mullet is indicated for those with straight hair as it allows you to give the hair an extreme movement, a movement that straight hair often does not have. However, nothing prevents you from making this cut even on curly hair. With the mullet curly hair in fact they get an air saucy, modern and sensual.

Mullet hair, the celebrities who have chosen this cut

Over the last few years, many celebrities have chosen mullet hair. Let’s start from Rihanna who chose it in a short and slim version, with side shaving. There Rihanna bangs she is very small and very sensual. Also Demi Lovato chose mullet hair, with a messy version which pays homage to the typical style of the 80s. We must then remember Miley Cyrus who chose a mullet hair with a wavy fold and a platinum blonde color. The bangs in this case are ruffled, disheveled, for a rock ‘n roll look.

The actress Zendaya he chose it in a very particular version, with one long bangs that cover the entire forehead and very long hair on the back, so long that it even has the option of pulling it up into a ponytail. It tastes much more rock and out of the box than the mullet cut chosen by Kristen Stewartwithout forgetting then Úrsula Corberó. Better known as Tokyonamed after his character in the The paper house seriesÚrsula is undoubtedly the celebrity who chose the mullet hair in many different versions. Her face with well-defined features and her determined character make her perfect for this cut, a cut that she knows how to wear. gritty way but at the same time elegant and refined.

Mullet cut and color, which one to choose

The mullet cut is really bold and full of determination. Precisely for this reason it is possible to leave the hair in its natural color, so as not to weigh it down excessively. Obviously, there is nothing to prevent some color lightening on the field, perhaps by choosing a technique such as balayage . In this way it is in fact possible to give even greater dynamism to the crown if possible. The most daring, original women who want to put themselves at the center of attention in the best possible way can instead choose to play with color, opting for bright shades full of strength. We think of intense red, blue, fuchsia. The mullet also lends itself to the creation of white, gray and silver hair.

