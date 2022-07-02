Mr T: What happened to the protagonist of the series Los Magnificos | The A-Team | Mario Baracus | answers

“The A-team”a series known in Latin America as “The magnificent”, began to be transmitted in 1983 through the NBC network. With a total of 98 episodes and five seasons, the American show culminated in 1987. The story of a group of elite soldiers accused of a crime they did not commit, who help people from different cities while hiding from the authorities, was a success in Peru and other countries in the region.

The followers of the production still remember its protagonists: Hannibal Smith, Face Peck, Murdock and Mario Baracus. Among this list of characters, the most popular among children and adolescents was the last one, played by Mr. T. For this reason, we will tell you what happened to his career after the end of “The Magnificent” and what he does in the present.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Tiffany Brissette, the protagonist of the series “The Little Wonder”?

What happened to Mr. T after the success of “The Magnificent”?

Laurence Tureaud, known as Mr. T, was born on May 21, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois. After being part of the United States Army and working as a security guard, in 1981, he was discovered by Sylvester Stallone, who hired him to participate in the movie Rocky III as the boxer Clubber Lang, the antagonist of Rocky Balboa.

His life changed in 1983, when he began to play Mario Baracus in “Los Magnificos”. After the end of the series, the actor participated as a wrestler in various WWE events, known in that year as WCW, and continued with appearances on various television shows.

Mr. T triumphed in the 80s with The Magnificent and fans still remember him to this day. Photo: Composite LR/NBC

Mr. T walks away from the screens

In 1995 he was diagnosed with lymphoma, so his presence in the media during those years was limited to small cameos. In addition, he focused his career on the job of dubbing for cartoons. The best known of these productions was an animated series named after him, something that gave him continuity in Hollywood and the rest of the world.

YOU CAN SEE: “The P. Luche family”: what happened to the life of the actors of the Mexican series?

The return of Mr. T

After beating cancer in 2001, he made a cameo appearance in the comedy film “Not Another Stupid American Movie.” Since then he participated in animated productions in which he appeared playing himself, such as “The Simpsons”, “Johnny Bravo” and “Celebrity deathmatch”.

In 2005 he starred in his own reality show, “Pity the fool”, in which he walked through towns to perform good deeds. However, it was unsuccessful and only six episodes aired. For the year 2010, Mr. T surprised all his fans by deciding not to be part of the reboot of “The Magnificent”, a feature film that had Liam Neeson and Bradley Cooper as part of the cast.

Mr. T in 2020. Photo: Sportcasting

In 2014 he entered the WWE Hall of Fame, and in 2015 he starred in a DIY program called “I pity the tool”, which only aired one chapter. His last television appearance was in 2017, when the actor was part of the reality show “Dancing with the stars”.