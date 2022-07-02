Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at the age of 23

Technoblade YouTuber passed away at 23 after a battle with cancer

the community of Minecraft is quite large, which should come as no surprise given that the game has sold over 238 million copies and is available on a wide range of platforms.

The community is what has kept the game alive and successful for so long, with key figures in Youtube they help defend the game in an important way.

One of those figures was technoblade, which amassed more than 10 million subscribers over the course of about a decade.

His oldest video from 2013 and his channel highlights his love and passion for the game, as well as his immense creativity. Unfortunately, the father of technoblade uploaded one last video to the YouTuber’s channel to announce that the beloved content creator passed away at the age of 23.

technobladewhose real name was Alexpassed away from cancer and spent his final hours writing a letter to his fans so that it could be read by his father.

About eight hours after finishing the letter, Technoblade passed away

The father of technoblade recounted the last days of her son and her love for him before the screen went black with a message from her entire family.

The family reflected on the desire to technoblade to “delight and reward your audience” through your videos and other activities.

His family noted that they wanted his true identity to remain confidential and asked the audience to continue to honor that and respect the family’s privacy at this time.

“The past year has had many difficult times for our son as he battled stage four cancer,” the family wrote. technoblade.

“But he didn’t complain and continued to use his famous strategic mind to try and beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son’s bravery on this path was a shining lesson for all of us who had the privilege of walking it with him.

Thank you for sharing your journey through it all, while doing the work you loved for your loving fans.”

Many fans in the YouTube comments expressed their sadness at the loss of Technoblade, but also remembered all the good memories it gave them.

The same thing was said on Twitter when several major content creators, server owners Minecraft and members of the community paid tribute to the YouTuber.