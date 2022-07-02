Meet the car that Vin Diesel brought to the big screen

After so many years of working in car and action movies, Vin Diesel has managed to be behind the wheel of the best machines. However, this time he chose a copy from his own garage to take to the big screen. Slide and find out more!

July 02, 2022 11:23 a.m.

Vin Diesel stands out for giving life to the role of Dominic Toretto in Fast and furious. After so many years in the industry, the actor is already an expert when it comes to action and speed movies. Also, he works as film producer and director. Currently, he is recording the tenth installment of the american sagawhich he promotes daily on his social networks.

The fanaticism that the Californian developed towards high-end cars is already public knowledge. So great is his hobby that he has a huge collection packed with the best models from the most impressive car companies. Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Chevrolet These are just some of the names that we can find inside this millionaire garage.

Within the collection there is one car that stands out in particular, as one of the models in the actor’s showcases became part of Fast and furious. Its about Chevrolet Camaro Z28 “F-Bomb”. East muscle cars was used in the fourth installment of the saga, when his character Toretto steals it. One would think that it is another model from the shooting, but the one used in all the scenes was the actor’s, the car is still in good condition, unlike other cars used in these films.

It is estimated that this Chevrolet Camaro Z28 “F-Bomb” has an engine turbocharged V8 which allows you to achieve maximum power of 1500 horsepower. It is based on the F-Body platform and its price is unknown due to how customized it is. Nevertheless, within an auction could have a very high value.

Considering that most of the cars used in these types of movies end up destroyed, you have to be very brave to bring a model from your own garage. In any case, having passed through the film set of this saga that is so important for Diesel must have given it a special touch.

Vin Diesel on the set of Fast and Furious in his Chevrolet.