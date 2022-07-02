Marvel remembers Ayuso in the new ‘Thor’ movie

The long-awaited new installment of superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is already counting down the days to land in all our cinemas. And it is that ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’, starring Chris Hemsworth, is scheduled to premiere on July 8, so the Spanish capital is already showing off several advertising posters on some of the city’s main roads. A promotional campaign that is causing a great sensation on social networks since Marvel has chosen to wink at Isabel Díaz Ayuso on one of its canvases.

The franchise, owned by The Walt Disney Company, has installed a large canvas on Madrid’s Gran Vía in which they paraphrase the president of the Community of Madrid. “Two exes meeting. Never seen in Madrid”, can be read in the publicity campaign for the film ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’. It should be remembered that these words allude to the popular and commented statements of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in a well-known radio program where she stated that “in Madrid you can change your company or your partner and never meet him again”.

‘Thor’, Madrid style

As expected, the announcement of the new film by Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, among others, is already a viral in social networks. Although at first many users came to believe that it was a montage, the official Marvel profile on Twitter has been in charge of confirming the veracity of the images.

The advertising action of the distributor seems to have enchanted everyone. It is enough to take a look at social networks to verify the good reception of Marvel’s particular nod to the Madrid president. “I don’t know how much that publicist charges, but let them double it”says one of the tweeters. “Send your marketing department a kiss for me, please,” says another.