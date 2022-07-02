Manchester United jolt: Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for the sale

Cristiano Ronaldo has informed the Manchester United management of his will: after a year he can change team again.

Cristiano Ronaldo he asked for the sale to Manchester United. As revealed in the first instance by the ‘Times’, and confirmed by GOAL, the Portuguese champion has expressed to the management of the club all his doubts regarding the possibility of fighting for titles, or at least finishing in the first four positions of the Premier League standings.

Ronaldo, who with Manchester United failed to qualify for the next edition of Champions Leaguecan therefore change team again after just one year from his return to England.

Jorge Mendes would already have a concrete offer in hand for the transfer of the former bianconero: the hope of the Portuguese ace is that the right amount can be given the green light by the ‘Red Devils’, currently not in favor of a divorce one year before the expiry of the contract in to be.

At 37, Ronaldo would not want to spend a season without playing the top European competition, which he has already won five times in his career: the first with Manchester United in 2008, which was followed by four home games at the time of his militancy at Real Madrid.

Not even the landing on the bench of Erik Ten Hag convinced Ronaldo of the goodness of the project, on which he has strong doubts of a technical nature: the fear of another year of ‘transition’ is high and he, at his age, does not want to allow himself to take that risk.

But which clubs could bet on Ronaldo? Bayern Monaco And Chelsea these are options not to be discarded, while the hypothesis of a return to Italy appears almost impossible, bordering on science fiction for obvious economic reasons.