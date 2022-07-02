Make way! Minions come to Minecraft





“Oh! Beautiful, papaguena! You are beautiful as you are papaya” or translated from the Minion language: Hello beautiful! you are beautiful as a papaya. That’s right, geekzillos! The Minions say papaya… that is, “hello” to Minecraft! Illumination’s Minions mashup is getting an exciting update, and that update arrives today!

Do you have what it takes to become a supervillain? You could do it! Grab your Minions Adventure Map and live out your evil dreams as you take on the Vicious 6 in an exciting Adventure Mode. Explore familiar locations and cause maximum mischief with Gru from Illumination and the Minions in Minecraft. Includes 29 franchise skins!

Become the biggest and baddest supervillain

Playing as Gru, your mission is to become the biggest and baddest supervillain, and to do so you will need to collect gadgets , Minions and your courage to take on the Vicious 6 – a team of supervillains who are unenthusiastic about their attempts to steal their thunder. As your devious plans take shape, you’ll need to fill your villain-o-meter by sneaking, racing, and directing your Minions in increasingly cunning ways before engaging your enemies in a fiery final showdown. If you think you know what’s going to happen next, hold on to your Plasma Jelly Launchers, man, because now! you will face the Vicious 6 in a whole new way!

In Zodiac Showdown, you’ll battle Jean Clawed, Nunchuk, Svengeance, Stronghold, and Belle Bottom in their special zodiac forms, as seen in the new movie. Minions: The Rise of Gru . Now, if you are thinking “don’t worry, surely a snake will be easier to defeat than the normal Nunchuck”, then let me tell you that there is nothing scarier than a snake wielding a gun. Except maybe Belle Bottom as a fire-breathing dragon…don’t say I didn’t warn you!

Get a free Minion hood!

Finally, to celebrate the release of this update and the new movie, you can also get a hoodie with free minion hood on the dresser! Are the Minions yellow because it’s my favorite color, or is my favorite color yellow because of the Minions? Only I know the answer to that, but I’ll tell you this: If you’ve already purchased the Minions x Minecraft mash-up, then this new update will be available for free! If you haven’t, go to minecraft marketplace where you can purchase the DLC and become the agent of chaos you always knew you were.

Are you evil enough for the Minions to be your followers? We’ll see.



