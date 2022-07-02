Maganda, safe, diverse and inclusive aesthetic medicine

A new concept arrives in Mexico City under the name of Maganda, an aesthetic medicine clinic in which any person, regardless of their physical, social or aesthetic characteristics, they can have access to non-surgical interventions to enhance their beauty and personality according to realistic standards consistent with the diversity of Mexican beauty.

“Beauty without standards” is the slogan with which Maganda seeks to make a difference with respect to traditional aesthetic clinics, and avoid repeating the canons of beauty that most of these clinics perpetuate or replicate.

“Any site or brand that is related to beauty (clinics, perfumes, cosmetics, fashion) usually shows us the typical blonde, thin, clear-eyed, pretty model, who meets precisely those types of canons,” says the aesthetic doctor Gabriela Rueda, creator of Maganda, which means beautiful in Filipino.

“We all aspire to beauty standards, but often many people fall into value judgments about themselves by being subjected to exhausting marketing of completely alien beauty standards. On the contrary, Maganda is a place where we do not seek to perpetuate these types of stereotypes that are impossible, but rather to make people feel better about themselves,” says Dr. Rueda.

“Other clinics probably offer the same services, but in my 10 years working in this guild, unequivocally everywhere there are beauty canons that do not fit the greatest number of people in Mexico,” he says.

Maganda not only does not perpetuate imposed beauty standards, but also does not seek to strengthen prejudices about people who resort to aesthetic medicine.

In Maganda, people will find reliable explanations of aesthetic treatments without forcing other unnecessary interventions. “It is very common in this type of clinic that, with the sole objective of selling and making a profit, they look for more things to offer clients, pointing out defects that they did not attend or that they had not given importance to.”

Also, one goal of this concept is to offer safe treatments. In many places in Mexico and Latin America there are plenty of beauty products, services and semi-professionals that can put people’s health at risk. For example, it is possible to find non-certified or injectable treatments that are not made with the correct substance, do not have the official safety seals, or are not approved by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris).

“Many people who are not doctors practice aesthetic medicine. A doctor will always establish medical parameters, make a clinical history of each patient, know alternative diagnoses, evaluate probable contraindications or reactions for each treatment, and even, if there is any complication, a doctor has the ability to confront or conduct it with other specialists. ”, explains Wheel.

Although the doctor’s main public is women between 30 and 55 years old, she does not seek to limit herself only to them, since she considers that aesthetic medicine is also made for older people, men or people of diverse genders. “Many people in the LGBT or queer community are going to have the need to change and being judged for it or being offered things that are not safe can also put them at risk, when in reality they are within their rights. to change as much as they want in order to feel good about themselves.”

Maganda has younger people as an important audience. “Many young people find information, content and images on social networks about how they should look. They are the ones who may be most at risk of undergoing dangerous treatments or that permanently modify their structure and anatomy, and that in the long run bring them harmful consequences. So it is a debt that I have with teenagers, who are the ones who usually face problems of social acceptance, ”she explains.

Dr. Gabriela Rueda is a medical graduate from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, has postgraduate studies in aesthetic medicine at the National Association of Aesthetic Medicine, as well as constant training in injectable treatments and various appliance technologies both in Mexico and in the rest of the world. abroad.

In her more than 10 years of experience, Dr. Rueda has collaborated with renowned dermatologists and plastic surgeons, acquiring a comprehensive approach in the therapeutic approach to her patients.

Maganda will offer services such as facial harmonization, microdermabrasion, application of hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, collagen biostimulator, facial radiofrequency, among others. It opened its doors this June 29 at Calle de Nápoles 60, in Colonia Juárez, with hours from 10am to 7pm, and throughout the month of July it is offering promotions and discounts.





Comments

Comments