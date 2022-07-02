Love and Thunder is the “gayest” movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Natalie Portman

Thor: Love and Thunder can be considered the “gayest” movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to Natalie Portman.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir ), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok ) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord along with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy .

During a promotional interview with Andrew Freund, Natalie Portman talked about his experience on Taika Waititi’s film. When she was asked if she was from her she point of view Thor: Love and Thunder can be considered the film “moregay” of the Marvel Cinematic Universethe actress explained that she agrees with this definition:

Freund: “Natalie, is it fair to say this is the gayest movie ever made in the MCU?”

Portman: “I like this interpretation, yes. I love it.”

Freund: “I mean … do you fly on rainbows … or am I imagining it?”

Portman: “Well, that’s the core of the comics. I feel that that’s where it all started. It is very faithful to the source materialI think.”