Liga MX Matches Today: Necaxa vs. Toluca LIVE: Why was the opening match of Apertura 2022 canceled? Latest news and information at the moment

SUSPENDED: Necaxa 0-0 Toluca | Liga MX Apertura 2022, Matchday 1

8:20 p.m. | According to weather reports, rains are also expected in Aguascalientes this Saturday from 3:00 p.m. but let’s hope they are not with the intensity of today so that the game can be played.

8:15 p.m. | As this match could not be played, the tournament will start with the clash between Mazatlán and Puebla, which you can follow live through MARCA Claro.

When and at what time is Necaxa vs. Toluca played on matchday 1

8:05 p.m. | This is how Liga MX makes it official that the game has been rescheduled to be played this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. this by instructions of Civil Protection of Aguascalientes.

LAST MINUTE | The match between Necaxa and Toluca is postponed due to weather conditions and will be played until this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. To wait for the start of the Opening 2022.

7:45 p.m. | Fans take refuge at the top of the Victoria Stadium and the rain begins to fall but we will have to wait to see the work of the drainage system so that the conditions of the field improve.

NOW | To wait again, the substitute players return to the locker room and this is delayed again, to wait for the official information to know what time the kickoff whistle will be given and there is already an electrical storm.

7:35 p.m. | The substitutes are already on the bench as well as the coaches but the starting players remain in the tunnel and this has been delayed again.

7:28 p.m. | Forget what was written a few minutes ago. Tlaloc does not want this tournament to start and once again a storm breaks out in the Victoria at the time the players are already in the exit tunnel.

7:25 p.m. | Everything is ready for the start of the game and despite the fact that the rain has not stopped, the conditions in the field are not an impediment for this to start in just five minutes.

7:20 p.m. | Both teams will have several starting signings and the question is who will make the difference, Edgar Méndez or Carlos González could tip the balance in their favor.

7:10 p.m. | The Rayos del Necaxa confirm through their official Twitter account that the game will start at 7:30 p.m. so both teams are back to warm-up.

7:05 p.m. | The fans are already beginning to return to their seats and wait for the teams to return to warm-up to be able to start with the actions of the tournament.

NOW | As we announced a few minutes ago, the Rayos del Necaxa make it official that the start of the game is delayed for the hail. Fortunately it has already stopped and hopefully it won’t be long.

6:50 p.m. | The rain has taken us all by surprise and this is how the sky looked just a few minutes ago, with very few clouds and completely blue.

LAST MINUTE | Attention, in the Victoria Stadium an impressive hail has begun to fall and hopefully this will not delay the start of the game.

6:45 p.m. | We are 15 minutes from kick-off and the two squads are already on the Victoria pitch warming up to return to the dressing room very soon and go out to the initial protocol.

Confirmed alignment of Toluca

6:35 p.m. | Ignacio Ambriz wants to change things after what was shown in the previous tournament and tonight he starts with: Tiago Volpi, Raúl López, Valber Huerta, Jorge Rodríguez, Andrés Mosquera, Fernando Navarro, Jordan Sierra, Claudio Baez, Jean Meneses, Leo Fernández and Carlos González.

Confirmed alignment of Necaxa

6:30 p.m. | Jaime Lozano already launches his starting eleven and goes with: Luis Malagón, Agustín Oliveros, Alexis Peña, José Esquivel, Bryan Garnica, Fabricio Formiliano, Dieter Villalpando, Biran García, Edgar Méndez and Milton Giménez.

6:25 p.m. | Confirmed, Tiago Volpi will make his debut in the framework of the Red Devils of Toluca tonight and jumps to warm up on the field of the Victoria Stadium.

6:15 p.m. | The Rayos have also been armed for this campaign and His new hires are: Daniel Parra, Vicente Poggi, Ricardo Monreal, Edgar Méndez, Juan Pablo Segovia, Brayan Garnica, Joaquín Esquivel, José de Jesús Godínez.

Ups and downs of Toluca for the Apertura 2022

6:10 p.m. | These are the signings of Toluca for this Liga MX campaign: Tiago Volpi, Andrés Mosquera, Jean Meneses, Sebastián Saucedo, Fernando Navarro, Marcel Ruiz, Brayan Ángulo, Carlos González.

The casualties were: Kevin Castaneda, Alexis Canelo, Ian Gonzales, Oscar Vanegas.

6:05 p.m. | The Necaxa players have already made their arrival at the Victoria Stadium, ready to make their home debut in this Liga MX Apertura 2022.

6:00 p.m. | The dressing room of Red Devils is ready and we must remember that tonight they will wear their white uniform and it is that they still do not have the red shirts, which were stolen a few weeks ago.

Hello Hello hello. Good afternoon and welcome, today Mexican soccer returns and The Apertura 2022 tournament starts with the clash between Necaxa and Toluca, with which the activities begin.

The game corresponding to matchday 1 of the 2022 Apertura will be played this Friday, July 1, at the Victoria Stadium de Aguascalientes, where both teams will make their debut in the tournament.

The duel starts at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City and hopefully it will give us great emotions to start Apertura 2022 in a good way.