Lawyer Camille Vasquez will celebrate her 38th birthday in Europe with her boyfriend and Johnny Depp

Lthe most popular lawyer of the moment, Camille Vasquez, will have a great celebration for her 38th birthday, which she will spend in Europe accompanied by her boyfriend, in addition to seeing her famous client, Johnny Depp, and attend concerts Elton John and The Rolling Stones.

Her boyfriend planned activities to celebrate her

TMZ points out that sources revealed to him that, since last week, Camille flew to London, where do you live boyfriend, Ed Owen.

And that, among their celebrations, they plan to go to Wimbledon. In addition, they will see Elton John and The Rolling Stones in separate concerts.

Will be reunited with Johnny Depp

As if that were not enough, they will fly to Prague to see Johnny Depp rock out next to Jeff Beck.

The question that remains in the air is whether Johnny will invite her to the stage? If it happens, without a doubt it will drive those present crazy.

Camille had already said that Johnny had invited her to Europe

Camille had confirmed in early June that the actor had invited her to go to Europe with him this summer.

“I’m going to be hopefully this summer in Europe where he’s going to be playing, so he told me ‘if you want me to come and look at it,'” he said at the time in an interview with Univision.

He also denied rumors of a alleged affair with Johnny Deppwith whom she was seen to be very affectionate at Court.

“Of course I do (hugging him), He is my friend, but first he is my client, and he was going through something very difficult. I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, am I like to hug and touch people, not kisses, but I do give him a hug because he needed it,” he explained.

Several law firms want her after winning Depp’s case

After the great triumph obtained in the court of Fairfax, Virginia, in the mediatic trial for defamation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Camille has been receiving offers from law firms, notes TMZ.

Projects at the door

The same medium reports that the lawyer would be in talks with agents and network executives about a lot of projects such as transmission functions, talks and even He will be starting his own production company.