Latina Televisión announces new films for this Saturday, July 2 – PressPerú

This Saturday, July 2, Latina Television adds new animated films, comedies, and action to its programming so that Peruvian families can enjoy them from home.

Next, we present you films that will arrive and that are ideal to see:

From 5 pm on “Animated Classics” “The Nanny and the President” will be broadcast, a family comedy where we will meet Joy Miller (Fran Drescher, ‘The Nanny’), an extravagant beautician from Queens who will be mistaken for a science teacher by the Slovenian ambassador. He will invite her to visit her country with a job offer, to be the tutor of her president’s children.

Then at 7 pm at “Cine Explosivo” enjoy “Hotel Transylvania 2” as a family, an entertaining animated comedy that takes place seven years after the first film, with the hotel now open to human guests. Mavis and Johnny have a young son named Dennis, whose lack of vampire abilities worries his grandfather Dracula. The cast of the film features Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez, among others.

After the broadcast of the films, it will be the turn of the grand finale of “I am 10 years old: Live Concerts”. Peruvian television will say goodbye to one of the most popular singing and imitation reality shows of recent years.

