Kim Kardashian upgrades her Urus for a party – Auto World

There are those who find it difficult to choose the right outfit for a party and those who are able to change their clothes even their car for a special occasion. That Kim Kardashian you always find a way to be talked about is a well-known thing but even in this the television personality and influencer managed to overcome herself by changing not only her look but also that of her Lamborghini Urus. On the occasion of her sister Khloe’s exclusive birthday party, Kim decided to show off a black latex dress by getting off her shiny Lambo and embellished with a new Ghost Gray livery.

The Kardashian super SUV is in itself a one-of-a-kind example: equipped with a specific body kit, with some aftermarket details specially made by Mansory, this Lamborghini Urus has been developed by Platinum Motorsport which has chosen a series of specific elements such as example the alloy wheels with two elements with double block. We have already talked about the satin silver paint transformed into Ghost Gray to match the interior colors of his villa. Kim Kardashian owns a large collection of luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 and a Rolls-Royce Ghost which among other things were the protagonists of the same restyling in terms of bodywork. Recently, among other things, it has also added a private jet with the same finishes. Returning to the Urus, the interiors of the Lamborghini Urus are made with yellow upholstery without chromatic changes to the choices made initially during the purchase phase at the factory.

Under the hood of the super SUV the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine always roars, which coupled with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, delivering 650 hp 850 Nm of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm. Performance talking about the possibility of shooting from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.6 seconds and reaching the maximum speed of 305 km / h.