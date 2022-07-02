Keanu Reeves believes in the afterlife; that was the day he saw a ghost

Keanu Reeves saw a ghost and recounted his supernatural experience in detail | Photo: AFP

Keanu Reeves He is not only a renowned actor, but he is one of the celebrities who have openly acknowledged believing in the supernatural and in 2014 he told the anecdote of when he saw a ghost. This is not the first time he has spoken of his experience with spirits, as he told a very similar story 20 years ago.

Did Keanu Reeves see a ghost?

the protagonist of Matrix affirmed in two different notes, one in 1994 with Jay Leno and the other in 2014 with Jimmy Kimmelwho believed in the existence of ghosts. On both occasions, he remembered a very specific event that he experienced when he was a child and was accompanied by his sister, who was sleeping, and the nanny who had to take care of them.

“I was a little boy. He was probably 6 or 7 years old. Renata, the nanny, was in the room. She was sitting, my sister was sleeping. She was sitting there and I was hanging out. There was the door, we were looking there and out of nowhere, a sack appears flying through the door. It was empty. There was no head, there was no body, there were no legs. It was just there and then it disappeared. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves He acknowledged that being a child, at the time he thought it was interesting, although he also confessed that his nanny was terrified by what he had seen and it was at that moment that he understood that it was not a figment of his imagination “I was like ‘wow, so that was real,’” he said.

The only difference between this story told in 2014 and the one he told in 1994 has to do with how old he claimed to be during the paranormal event. In the interview with Jay Leno He stated that he was around 9 years old, but even the presence of the nanny and his sister were told with practically the same details.

Will the actor become a ghost for the MCU?

Keanu Reeves has shown his enthusiasm for belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) and although his foray into the superhero cinema has not yet been consummated, in recent months the rumor has emerged that he would play Ghost Rider, the avenger ghost.

So far the rumors have not been confirmed and it is unknown if one day he will play the motorcyclist. ghost from the comics. What is a fact is that the actor of John Wick he is a firm believer in ghosts and spirits, based primarily on his close experience with a supposed specter.