Keanu Reeves believes in ghosts and that’s how it was the day he saw one

Believing or not in ghosts is something that has always divided the world. Some suggest that paranormal events happen and that there are ghosts among us while others try to find a rational explanation for absolutely everything that catches them off guard. It seems that Keanu Reeves is one of those convinced of the existence of the ghosts and an anecdote told twice in a very similar way 20 years apart is proof of this.

the protagonist of John Wick Y Matrix affirmed in two different notes, one in 1994 with Jay Leno and the other in 2014 with Jimmy Kimmelwho believed in the existence of ghosts. On both occasions, he remembered a very specific event that he experienced when he was a child and was accompanied by his sister, who was sleeping, and the nanny who had to take care of them. “Sometimes you feel vibes in some places”assured in the note with Log.

In the anecdote told in the show of Jimmy Kimmel, Reeves remembered: “I was a little boy. He was probably 6 or 7 years old. Renata, the nanny, was in the room. She was sitting, my sister was sleeping. She was sitting there and I was hanging out. There was the door, we were looking there and out of nowhere, a sack appears flying through the door. It was empty. There was no head, there was no body, there were no legs. It was just there and then it disappeared. I was little and I thought, ‘Okay, that was interesting.’ I looked at the babysitter and she was like this…”he said and imitated a frightened face. So, she pointed out: “I was like, ‘wow, so that was real'”.

The only difference between this story told in 2014 and the one he told in 1994 has to do with the age he claimed to be during the paranormal event. In the interview with Jay Leno He stated that he was around 9 years old, but even the presence of the nanny and his sister were told with practically the same details. And you, are you one of those who believe in ghosts like Keanu Reeves or are you a skeptic?

+The movie that can turn Keanu Reeves into a ghost

Although nothing is confirmed yet and these are rumors that have been going around the networks for years, there is a movie that could turn Keanu Reeves in a ghost It is a production of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that would unite the actor with what he is most passionate about: motorcycles. For years, many fans of the saga have asked that he be summoned to star in a new version of Ghost Ridera character who was played by Nicolas Cage in the past. The actor has already had conversations with Kevin Feigpresident of Marvel, but at the moment they could not sign him for any project.