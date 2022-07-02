Kane believes he deserves a second WWE Hall of Fame nomination

WWE Hall of Famer Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs has said that expects to be inducted a second time into the WWE Hall of Fame for his work as a member of a Tag Team. Kane, former WWE, ECW and World Heavyweight Champion, was presented individually in 2021 during the week of WrestleMania 37.

While being interviewed on “The Bam Show,” Kane said he hopes to be included again. as part of the duo Brothers of Destruction with The Undertaker.

“Also I think the characters of Kane and The Undertaker are very close within the history of the company. I think it makes sense for us to be inducted back into the Hall of Fame as a team. Also I think it would be something that the fans would really enjoy because they never get to see us backstage.

The Undertaker was listed earlier this year by Vince McMahon. WWE has several double membersthe first of which was Ric Flairwhich was inducted in 2008 and reintroduced four years later as part of The Four Horsemen. Shawn Michaels, Booker T, X-Pac and Bret Hart They have also become fighters who have been introduced twice.

