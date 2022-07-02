Juancho Hernangómez, star of the Adam Sandler and LeBron James movie, is left without an NBA team

Juancho Hernangómez, the protagonist of “Hustle” the Netflix movie full of NBA figures that is produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James, does not have a good time after passing through Hollywood. The Utah Jazz cut him out of his contract shortly before the end of the month in an ugly move, and now he must find a team in the league.

Tremendous figures, active and retired, such as Anthony Edwards, Saquille O’NealBoban Marjanović, Luka Doncić, Kenny Smith, and several more have caused the tape to be all the rage. However, it has brought a very harsh consequence for the protagonist, who lives a drama after his time in Hollywood.

This is because now Hernangómez’s team in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Utah Jazz, have terminated the contract that linked them, and although perhaps if it were something sporting it could be more understandable, the truth is that there is an ugly move behind .

The cast of Salt Lake City cut the link with the 2.06-meter Spaniard on June 30, just before the end of the month, so that he is left without a guaranteed salary for the rest of the year, so six months Upon his arrival to the team, he will now remain as a free agent.

In this way, the athlete who works as a power forward will have to forget for a moment his pleasant experience in the Hollywood studios to start a campaign to find a new team to continue his career in the NBA.

In the American basketball league, Juancho Hernangómez has defended the jerseys of five teams. Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz have been his teams and now he will have to look for the sixth, unless he looks in another league.